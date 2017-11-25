Completion Of The Expansion Couldn't Come Any Sooner

The Chair of Southeast Helping Hands says they hope to have the new expansion at least closed in on time for Community Christmas.

Hank Klassen notes the first Christmas hampers will be delivered on December 13th and he's worried they won't have the new space ready in time for storage.

"Construction is going about as fast as I expected but there's always a few wrinkles that get thrown in there. We had to put firewalls on the east and west side as well as the wall between the buildings, so that added extra cost and also extra work. We're hoping that the fire doors and that will be coming in so we can close it up and use it for storage."

Klassen says if the addition isn't closed up in time, they'll have to get in some large trailers to help with storage of the hampers. He adds not only will that be inefficient but it's not very cost effective either.

The 2017 Toys Days in support of Community Christmas is coming up on December 6 and 7 at Superstore and Canadian Tire in Steinbach.