Collision West Of Mitchell Thursday Evening

There was a two-vehicle collision Thursday night on Highway #52, one-and-a-half miles west of Mitchell.

Deputy Steinbach Fire Chief Ron Chausse says they got the call at 7:48 p.m.

"There were two vehicles involved, a single driver in both vehicles. There are no injuries to report. We were there approximately an hour. Traffic was slowed down in both directions while we cleaned things up."

RCMP have released details on how the accident happened. They say a minivan and a car were travelling westbound. The minivan slowed down and started to make a left turn when the car pulled out to pass and collided with the side of the minivan and ended up in the ditch.