Collision Under Investigation

Landmark Resident Wins Camaro In Golf Event Jordan Wolgemuth stands next to the Camaro he wonLandmark Resident Jordan Wolgemuth got a hole in one at the Bryan Trottier Celebrity Golf Classic this last Wednesday and won a Camaro. The fundraiser…

Seine Rat River Conservation District Settled Into Steinbach 154 Friesen Avenue in Steinbach is the new home of the Seine Rat River Conservation District. Board chair Cornie Goertzen says the building had to be renovated into an office space from a home and…

Strawberries Pull Through Harsh Winter It may have been a tough winter for Grunthal Berries, but owner Colleen Edmunds says their U-Pick season is ready to start and there are some beautiful looking berries on the plants. Edmunds says the…

Wear Your Lifejacket Like Your Life Depends On It Have you ever tried putting on a lifejacket while you are already floating in the water? Kevin Tordiffe is Operations Manager for Lifesaving Society Manitoba Branch. He says trying to get a…

Two Vehicle Collision On Highway 1 Ste. Anne Fire Department attended a two vehicle collision northwest of Ste. Anne Saturday evening. Fire Chief John Desrochers explains. " A two vehicle collision just west of Highway 12 and Highway…

Goertzen Increases Access To Opioid Addiction Treatment Drug Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen this week announced easier access to a treatment drug for people struggling with opioid addiction. Suboxone can now be prescribed and covered by Pharmacare like any…

Pumped For Canada 150 It is hard to miss the giant Canada 150 display in front of Urban Life in Steinbach. The 150 display is just one of a number of celebrations going on in the Southeast today including events at the…

We Have A Lot To Celebrate As Canada Turns 150 Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk says there are many things worth celebrating as Canada turns 150 today. Falk says it is important to recognize and celebrate big milestones like 150 years of…

Over 5,000 People Celebrate Canada 150 At The MHV The Mennonite Heritage Village was a busy place this Saturday afternoon as Steinbach and the surrounding area celebrated Canada's 150th birthday this July 1st. The festivities in Steinbach this…

Province Shifting Mosquito Larviciding Resources, Maintaining West Nile Surveillance Program Manitoba Public Health is clarifying changes to its cost-shared mosquito larviciding program. Director Richard Baydack says resources are being refocused to where they are most needed and most…

Extra Big Canada Day Festivities Planned In Steinbach And Vita Steinbach and Vita have planned to make Canada Day celebrations extra special this year as the country marks its 150th birthday. Heather Chambers Ewen, a spokesperson for the City of Steinbach, says…

Southern Health Gaining Expertise Through Announcement The Chief Medical Officer for Southern Health says he's not sure whether the creation of Shared Health Services Manitoba will result in job cuts in the region. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen…

Most Stores Closed Saturday A spokesperson for Steinbach Chamber of Commerce says we can expect a quiet day for retail on Saturday. July 1st is a statutory or general holiday in Manitoba. Dolly Doerksen, Executive Assistant…

Traffic Disruption At Deacon's Corner - Updated 3:30 pm The protest is over at Deacon's Corner. Members of the American Indian Movement, Urban Warrior Alliance and Idle No More were taking part in a pipe ceremony for youth earlier today. Following that…