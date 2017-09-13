Collision Results In Closure Of Hwy 12 South Of Steinbach

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Details
There has been a bad accident Wednesday morning on Highway #12 south of Steinbach.

A semi has collided with a mini-van, It occurred shortly before 10 a.m., two miles south of Steinbach. STARS was called to the scene.

RCMP have closed Highway #12 at that location.

We will have more information as soon as possible.

