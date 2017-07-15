Collision On Highway 1 Yields No Major Injuries

Part Of Steinbach Main Street To Be Closed Saturday For Pride Parade There will be some traffic disruptions in downtown Steinbach Saturday. Randy Reimer, head of Public Works, says part of Main Street will be closed to accommodate the Pride Parade. "At approximately…

Bicycles Stolen on Hanover Street On Sunday A bicycle was stolen from a residence on Hanover Street early in the morning on Sunday. RCMP say, from surveillance footage, more than one male can be seen inspecting the bicycle. They note the males…

RCMP Asking For Help In Identifying Suspects In Two Shoplifting Incidents Two cases of shoplifting have been reported in Steinbach. The first occurred on Friday, June 16 when one male and one female suspect left The Real Canadian Superstore in Steinbach without paying for…

Second Theft For Marchand Grocery Store In One Month's Time Steinbach RCMP responded to a break, enter, and theft at the Marchand Grocery Store on Monday at 3:30 a.m. RCMP say the suspects gained entry through the front door and, once inside, they targeted…

Burning Truck Closes Trans Canada A Dodge Ram went up in flames Thursday night on the Trans Canada Highway near Ste.Anne. Ste.Anne Fire Chief John Desrochers says they were called out around 10:45 to a truck fire approximately…

Ritchot Mayoral Candidates Part II Fifteen years after last being on Ritchot council, a man from Ste.Agathe is hoping for a return to municipal politics. Gene Whitney is a retired federal civil servant who served as a Councillor in…

Free Park Entry This Weekend Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and heat this weekend and if your plans include camping, it might cost you less than you expected. Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox says this…

Toews Confident Annexation Plan Will Be Approved The Reeve of Hanover calls it a good decision by the Municipal Board. Stan Toews is referring to what the Board has decided regarding their proposed annexation with the City of Steinbach. The most…

Flood of the Century Brings Back Memories, Good and Bad Panel discussion on future water strategies in the Red River Valley Municipal officials, past and present, had a chance to reminisce about Manitoba's Flood of Century Wednesday night in Morris. 2017…

Niverville Breaks Ground On New Business Park Representatives from the Town of Niverville and Edie Construction Limited broke ground on the Niverville Business Park Thursday morning. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says they are very excited to…

"There Always Were Many Hobby Farms" A hobby farm for chickens, and possibly a pony, was approved on Evergreen Place in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie. The rural residential area is 1.5 miles south of Highway 52 off Kokomo Road.…

Housing Construction Driving Growth In Steinbach In 2017 Housing starts in Steinbach up to the end of June are more than double the total for all of last year. City Planner Lacey Gaudet says residential construction is driving growth this year. "We've had…

Steinbach City Council Thrilled By Approval Of Annexation The Mayor of Steinbach says city council is very pleased that the Manitoba Municipal Board has approved the city's revised annexation plan. The board has okayed a plan that would see the city add…

Ritchot Mayoral Candidates Part 1 Residents in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot are heading to the polls next week for a by-election. Chris Ewen of Ile des Chenes is one of four candidates running for the position of Mayor. Ewen…