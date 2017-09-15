Cleanup Nearly Complete At Tanker Crash Site

The fuel tanker crash site on Highway 1 is being cleaned up under the watchful eye of an environmental consultant.

Shortly before 9:00 Tuesday morning a semi tanker hauling 51,500 litres of fuel crashed and burst into flames east of Richer on Highway 1.

The province released a statement which notes the majority of the fuel was consumed in the fire but an environmental consultant has been retained to complete the cleanup of the scene which is expected to be finished Friday. Material that was impacted by the tanker fire is being transported to a soils treatment facility for treatment and disposal.

The statement notes there are no concerns about any lasting impact at the site.

Read more:

51,500 Litres Of Fuel Burn: Tanker Collision Updates

Two Taken To Hospital Following Tanker Crash