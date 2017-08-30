Classes Already Underway At Red River College

Classes resumed this week at the Red River College campus in Steinbach. Mary-Ann Shukla, Regional Campus Manager, says two of their full-time programs got underway Monday including the Business Administration Diploma and the Early Childhood Educator classes. She is pleased with enrollment.

"We've been very fortunate this past year to have strong numbers and, what's nice to see is, we have a number of returning second-year business administration students. So they were with us last year and they've come back for the second year of their program."

She notes the college is a little different than many other schools in that it offers staggered start times for its programs. Shukla says the Adult Learning Program begins next Tuesday and then October 7th, classes begin for Business and Administrative Studies as well as Business Accounting and Management and Administrative Assistant. She notes the Health Care Aid program got underway in July and will be offered again next May.

"The community is familiar with us starting that program (Health Care Aid) in July so that's a change. The other new program that we're hoping to add to our line-up is the Introduction to Trades program. We're hoping that it will begin in February or March of this coming year. It's an opportunity for students to test drive, so to speak, a couple of different trades and then, from there, to decide whether carpentry, plumbing or electrical, is something that they'd like to pursue more permanently."