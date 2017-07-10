City Gives Green Light To Chrysler Gate Request

Steinbach city council has given unanimous approval to a request for a variance from an applicant along Chrysler Gate.

At the east end of that street, the applicant would like to construct 4 four-plex buildings on property that backs onto Steinbach Regional Secondary School. City administration says the original concept anticipated up to 24 units could be developed on that site, but instead, there will be 16.

Council gave unanimous approval to the request for a rear yard setback of 17 feet whereas a minimum of 25 feet is required.

"Obviously they wanted to build less units but they did want to have a variation for their backyard because of the design that they had," says Mayor Chris Goertzen. "Council certainly heard the concerns of the developer."

Goertzen says there were no objections and council felt it was appropriate to allow them to move closer to their backyard to allow for additional green space and collective space in the centre area.

Councillor Jac Siemens spoke in favour of the motion, noting a two story building will fit in well with that area.