City Crews Commence Cleanup



Clean up is underway in the City of Steinbach after yesterday's storm.

Russ Dyck is the head of parks and recreation for the city. Dyck says crews are assessing the situation and then cleaning up as they go along.

"Currently, on city property, we haven't found anything major," notes Dyck. "Mostly tree limbs and maybe a few smaller trees, quite a few branches and that sort of thing. Our staff is still out doing surveying and assessing what damage there is, cleaning up as they go. Mostly it appears to be smaller stuff."

Dyck says there hasn't been any structural damage identified at public and city facilities. He adds he expects crews will be working on cleanup throughout the day today and possibly into Thursday.