City Crews Become Lumberjacks

Steinbach Parks and Recreation staff took on the role of lumberjacks Thursday afternoon along Brandt Street.

Russ Dyck heads the city's Parks and Rec Department. He says they became aware of some trees that were hanging low near the Friesen Avenue intersection. As a result, large trucks hit those branches as they pass by.

Dyck says city crews went out there Thursday to do some pruning. This resulted in northbound Brandt Street being down to a single lane for a portion of the afternoon.

Though this is a provincial highway, the trees are within city limits and therefore a city problem, according to Dyck.

Dyck explains pruning trees and hedges is an ongoing task and something his crews are busy with throughout the year.