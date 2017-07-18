City Council Hears Plans For Highrise Senior's Complex

Steinbach city council heard details Tuesday evening about a proposed highrise building on the site of the current Family Medical Centre at 333 Loewen Boulevard. The plans were outlined at a public hearing into a rezoning application to change the property from a commercial designation to mixed-use residential. The hearing also dealt with a variance to allow a building height of 120 feet.

Robert Wrublowsky of MMP Architects presented the plan on behalf of Cheryl Dueck of G &E Homes. He told council the nine-storey building would feature five stories of seniors housing, including 33 apartments, 56 supportive housing units and 56 personal care beds.

"What we are proposing here is called a CCRC or Continuing Care Retirement Community. It's going to be the first of its kind in Canada. Currently, this province has suspended all the Preliminary sketch of the nine-storey building.personal care home projects that were in the dockets and this private developer is willing to move forward with a brand new template that focuses on resident-focused care first in a 'small house' model."

The 'small house' concept is basically a deinstitutionalized nursing home. Wrublowsky says the housing would go on the first five floors. Floors six, seven and eight would have commercial enterprises; things like a day care and health-related business such as physiotherapy. There would also be a restaurant on the top floor.

There was one written objection to the rezoning from a neighbour. Numerous neighbours also attended the hearing to express concern about the variance for a 120 foot height saying that would block their view. Other concerns included things like traffic and property values.

Councillor Michael Zwaagstra says council was unable to give final approval to the rezoning application because of an objection.

"We were (only) able to give Second Reading to that. We thought it made sense to allow for a residential component on that property. The plan that was presented had a lot of merit, particularly the component including senior's housing. We thought that that made sense. But we were not able to deal with the variation because we have to deal with the objection first and that will go to the Municipal Board before Third Reading can be given on the rezoning."

Mayor Chris Goertzen says council heard the concerns that were expressed.

"I think it's important to hear from the neighborhood and we heard clearly that there is a lot of concern in regards to the height of this proposed senior's facility. Council heard what they were saying. Today we didn't deal with the variation for the height because we do have objections for the rezoning. So we'll proceed with that to the Municipal Board hearing and see where that ends up. After that, we'll certainly deal with the concerns when it comes to the variation of the height and council will move forward from that if it (the rezoning) does get Third Reading."

Goertzen expects it will likely be September before the rezoning matter is finished and council can move on to the variation.