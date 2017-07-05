City Council Decision Fuels Disappointment

"There was great disappointment among the people that have worked so very hard for years to bring this to reality."

That was the reaction of Eleanor Gingerich after hearing Steinbach City Council's decision concerning the future of a Performing Arts Centre.

(Friends Of The Steinbach Performing Arts Centre meet with provincial ministers in June.)Gingerich is Chair for Friends Of The Steinbach Performing Arts Centre. They are a group that has held dozens of meetings and worked countless hours to try and turn the dream of a Performing Arts Centre into a reality for Steinbach. But on Tuesday night, Steinbach City Council decided not to extend the June 30th deadline for when provincial and federal funding needed to be in place in order to continue moving forward with this project.

"The plans were beautiful, the design is topnotch, state of the art design, many hours have been spent putting everything together by many people," says Gingerich. "(It) would be so great for the arts in our community and would bring in so many more artists and groups from around the world that would use our particular Performing Arts Centre."

Gingerich says, on the one hand, she is surprised by City Council's decision because Councillors are now letting go of a dream they said was their first priority. Yet, at the same time, she says Councillors have mentioned for months that the cost was too great and not feasible for the city.

According to Gingerich, this plan will now be put behind them and the arts community will move on to a new dream for a Performing Arts Centre. She notes the dream is still that some form of a facility will be built one day. And she says because it was City Council's top priority, she believes Councillors still have the heart to see something happen.

"The arts will go on in Steinbach, we have no doubt," says Gingerich. "We have a great leader, Cindi Rempel Patrick will continue to have passion for the arts and so will our board, we work together to just enrich our community."

Gingerich says in all honesty, even if City Council had decided to extend the June 30th deadline, there is no guarantee that the necessary funding would have come from the upper levels of government.

