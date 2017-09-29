Chrysler Gate Sewer Project More Complex Than Expected

The replacement of a section of sewer line beneath Chrysler Gate in Steinbach has turned out to be more complicated than initially expected. Phil Kalyta, the city's head engineer, says they initially planned to pull out the old pipes and put new ones in their place. But he adds, because it was going to be quite difficult to relocate some other utilities that are located above that sewer line, they decided to relocate the sewer line a short distance away. Kalyta says this project is also more complicated because the sewer line is deep in the ground.

"We have some deep trunk sewers in the city. This one is about 15 feet deep. It doesn't sound like a lot but when you're down a 40-inch wide trench, it's very deep and it's a little dangerous. The crews have to be very cautious with safety and providing trench protection for the workers, and at the same time still do quality work and make sure the sewer goes in right."

Kalyta says once the new line is in place, sewer connections will be made to the homes there and then the old pipes will be sealed with a grout. He adds the underground work should be finished any day now and then the street restoration work will begin. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-October. He notes, during construction, flag people are directing traffic at the construction site and, during busy times of the day such as the end of the school day at SRSS, they are detouring vehicles to Madison Drive.