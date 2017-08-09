Chrysler Gate Construction Delayed

A sewer line replacement project on Chrysler Gate in Steinbach has been delayed. Phil Kalyta, the city's head engineer, explains why.

Area outlined in red shows where sewer line work will be done."There are some utility relocates that we're waiting for. MTS and Shaw have to relocate some cables that are on top of our sewer. They would like that done to prevent any damage or service disruption to their customers. So they're scheduling that work first and that should be done by the end of August and then we can start our sewer work."

The sewer line project will start in September. Kalyta does not expect the work will pose a major problem for school traffic.

"Chrysler Gate is a very wide road and we're going to be working on the north side of it. It will probably be more of an inconvenience to the people living right there than to the traffic going to the South Park area or to the school."

He adds two-way traffic will be maintained.

Elsewhere, Kalyta says paving is scheduled this week on Wilson Street and Oak Crescent following water main replacements. And, he expects paving on Sunrise Bay and Fourth Street to be completed in about three weeks following water main renewal projects there.