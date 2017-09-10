Choate Park To Get New Equipment

HSD Launches Parent Portal

The City of Steinbach is planning to upgrade Choate Park. It's located in the centre of the block that is bounded by Third Street, Barkman Avenue, Lumber Avenue and Second Street. City councillor Earl Funk moved a motion that the city apply for a $10,000 Community Places grant toward the $23,000 project. He says the city has been working hard in recent years to upgrade small neighbourhood parks like this, something that is important to the people who live there.

"It's very significant because that's where people live. These are backyard parks that are landlocked and this is where people get together. We meet our neighbours there and there is just so much community involved in it. There was a tire park there that has been removed for safety reasons and this is a brand new structure that will be there."

Funk commends the Parks and Recreation Department for advocating for projects like this.

"Our staff is doing a great job of renewing these old green spaces in our community. This is another park that is next on the list. We had this done on Southwood, not too far from it and Poplar Park was done last year and this year Choate Park is up for it."

The new playground equipment in Choate Park will include a play structure with a slide as well as swings. The city plans to install the equipment in October.

