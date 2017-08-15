Chili Cook Off Winners Have Won Before

The winners of the Canadian Chili Cook Off finals over the weekend at the Kleefeld Honey Festival are not new to winning. Gord Meneer, a spokesperson for the festival, which hosts the cook off, tells us who won.

"Our winners were previous winners. They were the 2015 Canadian champions. They didn't do so well in 2016, came back in 2017 and won the entire event again. The team is 'Burning Ring of Fire', Darryl Mcgarey and Tyler Thurston out of Winnipeg. It's pretty impressive for a team to win two championships in three years."

Judging at the Kleefeld competition is done by six judges from the Kansas City Barbeque Association. Meneer says the father-son team won $4,000 for finishing first.

"That goes a long way to cover their expenses (at the World Food Championships in Orange Beach, Alabama in November.) They're down there for about ten days of cooking. It gives them a new experience and new opportunities because, down there, the prize monies are huge. You're looking at $10,000 U.S. for a category win and then the opportunity to compete for $100,000 U.S."

Meneer says this year's cook off was the biggest ever and the event is gaining notoriety.