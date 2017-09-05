Charges Laid In Domestic Assaults

"Learning To Be A Police Officer Was A Great Experience" Summer camp looked a little different for one Grunthal youth. Carson Bourgeois is going into Grade 12 this fall and spent a week in August at the RCMP Depot Camp in Regina. Bourgeois says only 32…

Enzo Leaving His Mark In The Southeast The dog handler for Steinbach RCMP says it is an absolute treat to see Enzo at work. Enzo is a police dog. The German Shepherd will turn six years old this month. Enzo and Constable Garfield…

SBC Students Return To Campus Today The campus at Steinbach Bible College will come alive Monday as the summer break ends. It's back to school for students. SBC President Rob Reimer says students who are in dorm will arrive during the…

Impaired Driving Sends Women From Steinbach And Beausejour To Hospital Impaired driving is believed to be a factor in a two vehicle collision which sent a woman from Steinbach and Beausejour to hospital. Around four o'clock Saturday afternoon, RCMP received a report of…

RCMP Looking For Individual After Rollover Last Week RCMP are looking for an individual after a rollover last week. On Sunday last week, just before 10 p.m., there was a single vehicle rollover on Highway 302, approximately five kilometres south of…

RCMP Seeking Information On Private Property Tree Cutting Steinbach RCMP are looking for information after a number of trees were cut down on a private property along Road 47 East in the RM of Ste. Anne between August 23 and last week Friday. If you have…

Hanover Says Thank-You "Without volunteers, communities would look pretty bleak." Those are the words of Lisa Baldwin as she explains the vital role that volunteers play in our communities. Baldwin is Manager of Recreation…

Steinbach Man Alive Thanks To Blood Donations A local man says his life depends on blood donations. Bernie Dueck says he receives an infusion of antibodies, made from the by-product of 1,000 blood donations, every four weeks due to an immune…

Le St. Malo Street Bash A Success Organizers of Le St. Malo Street Bash were pleased with Saturday’s turnout and are hoping to make the event an annual celebration. Francois Lambert says St. Malo hasn’t had any sort of summer…

Chaplain Hired For Fernwood And Linden It is something entirely new for Fernwood Place and Linden Place in Steinbach. David Driedger, Chief Executive Officer for Steinbach Housing Inc. says for the first time ever, those two seniors…

Big Spike In Enrollment At Providence Providence University College and Theological Seminary at Otterburne is reporting a 38 per cent increase in students this fall. Heath Holden is the is Vice President of Student Success and is the…

Grunthal Fire Called Back To Sarto Area Grass Fire The grass fire southwest of Sarto that the Grunthal Fire Department has been monitoring over the past few days picked up once again Saturday afternoon. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says Grunthal…

Truck Catches Fire Inside Building On Clearspring Road The Steinbach Fire Department attended a truck fire around 11:30 a.m. this Saturday just east of Highway 12 on Clearspring Road. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says the call came in as a truck that…

MDS Surveys Harvey Damage An investigative crew with Mennonite Disaster Service has arrived in Texas to survey the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The delegation started out Wednesday in the community of Bastrop,…