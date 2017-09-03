Chaplain Hired For Fernwood And Linden

It is something entirely new for Fernwood Place and Linden Place in Steinbach.

David Driedger, Chief Executive Officer for Steinbach Housing Inc. says for the first time ever, those two seniors housing facilities have a part-time Chaplain on staff.

Driedger explains Ron Babel comes to the position well equipped, having served in various ministries within the local church and having completed Chaplaincy and Spiritual Care studies at Booth University College in Winnipeg. Driedger adds he is expecting to complete his theological studies at Steinbach Bible College this next year. According to Driedger, Babel's primary interest over the years has been providing volunteer spiritual care at several senior and personal care homes.

"We just thought he's a great candidate for the position," notes Driedger. "A local individual who has volunteered in many senior housing complexes in our city here."

Babel will work the equivalent of two full days per week. Driedger says his responsibilities will include visitation and encouragement, connecting people with their own church and following up if there is an illness that requires hospitalization. He will also be in charge of scheduling chapel services on Sunday mornings.

According to Driedger, local area churches do a considerably good job of meeting the needs of parishioners, volunteering and connecting with people. He says this will continue over time. He adds up until now it has been a volunteer who worked with the different churches to schedule services.

"Ron has demonstrated an interest in volunteering with senior and personal care homes over a number of years and he just loves connecting with people of that demographic," adds Driedger.

Babel's first day was August 22nd.