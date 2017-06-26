Changes Coming For The Start Of School In Ste. Anne

The Town of Ste. Anne has seen a significant growth in population, and that has been reflected in their student enrolment at their schools.

Operations Manager Marc Darker, says the Seine River School Division has made a request to Town Council to make a change to the pickup and drop off location for buses. He says currently, buses drop off and pick up students for all of their schools, across from the arena at a large parking lot close to all of the schools. In addition to that, Darker says, "We will be designating an area along the front of the schools along St. Alphonse Ave. to have no parking during school drop off and pick up hours during the school season."

Darker says some buses will be doing double runs which will alleviate some of the crowding, noting the alternate drop-off location for buses, means a limited area for parents to drop off their students. He asks parents to be patient and to exercise caution in those areas for the safety of students.

Town Council has also approved the addition of two portable classrooms which will be located at the back of the schools near the playground. Darker says there is sufficient space for the classrooms, so they shouldn't interfere with playground space or equipment. The portables are expected to be in place for the start of the school year.