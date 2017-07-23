Chamber Of Commerce Works To Improve Parade Organization

The Steinbach Chamber of Commerce has added a graduated fee system as well as entry deadlines to ensure the Pioneer Days Parade is more organized this year.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben Dueck says in years past they have had a lot of participants sign up to be a part of the parade last minute.

"A lot of people showing up on the day of the parade to register to have their float or entry into the parade and we found that that just added a lot of organizational stress and some potential for confusion and disorganization on the morning of the parade and that is always a concern when we are trying to plan something that we are trying to keep as safe as possible."

Dueck says it is very important that participants sign up early so that the Chamber of Commerce has time to communicate with both the city and those that are in the parade.

"When we are communicating with the city and with the RCMP we want to make sure that we are communicating to them what we expect from the planning perspective for how long the parade will be, how many feet each float needs plus the communication to each of the entries in regards to how they should be conducting themselves."

Dueck says with so many people so close to the route, the entrants all need to know the safety expectations that the Chamber of Commerce has set. He notes in an effort to combat disorganization they have set graduated fees and entry deadlines.

"We have developed an early bird fee structure for people who are able to register before July 7th. Steinbach Chamber of Commerce members are able to register for free and non-members for 20 dollars and then after July 7th it wasn't a large increase, $20 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members."

Dueck notes they anticipate the parade will have between 130 and 150 entries this year. He adds the final deadline for Pioneer Days Parade entries is Monday, July 24th.