Centennial Arena Being Pressed Into Service Early

The ice is being installed this week at the Centennial Arena in Steinbach which is a few days earlier than planned. Russ Dyck, head of Parks and Recreation, says they initially planned to start the ice plant this past Monday. But that got pushed back to last Friday after an urgent call from teams who were looking for ice after the ice plant failed at the Landmark Arena.

"I don't necessarily know the details on what happened there but we did have some teams that were looking to book ice after they weren't able to use the ice there. So we did what we could to accommodate them. We've been able to bump our opening up by about four days or so."

Dyck says the teams in question will be using the ice for camps next week. The Steinbach Pistons will then hold their power camp the following week as planned.

He notes, despite the warm weather outside, the ice-making process is going well. Dyck adds a new ceiling and lights were installed in the arena during the summer.

"The ceiling is in place and the lights as well so it's a lot brighter in there. People will notice that when they walk in, the ice surface is definitely a lot brighter and has more consistently-distributed light."