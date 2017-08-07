

A traveling exhibit, currently in Gardenton, is celebrating 125 years of Ukrainians in Canada.

Spokesperson Helen Bially says the Ukrainian ancestors journeyed to Canada after hearing it was the land of cream and honey. Bially notes the first Ukrainian settlers came from different villages in Ukraine and traveled by boat and then train to settle in the provinces of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.

"When they did come here they had to learn the hard way. That meant a lot of hard work, perseverance, and the worship of God to help them," she says. "They came into the unknown and there was everything that nature presented to them."

She notes in the spring they dealt with floods, they had mosquitoes in the summer, harsh winters, and clearing bush to build houses with the materials available to them.

"With sod for the roof, this is where they began, this is where their hardships were. They carried on to bring Canada to what it is today with the Ukrainians in Canada."

Bially says though they came from the Ukraine with only a few items, they brought their rich culture and many traditions with them.

"It's only really multiplied. There's a lot of young people who are still carrying the tradition and we can see it going very strong whether it be in the embroidery, the clothing, the dance, or the food. It's all part of the heritage that was brought in by the settlers."

She adds she's happy to see those traditions continue and is glad to belong to such a beautiful heritage.