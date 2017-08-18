Carriere Road Continues To See Upgrades

The second mile of Carriere Road (Road 40E) south of Highway 52 is ready for paving.

Reeve Lewis Weiss says laying asphalt is something council would have liked to complete last year, however, paving had to be pushed back due to the costs incurred repairing spring damage last year for which disaster funding assistance was not approved.

"Originally when they rebuilt the road, with the last council, they went over a mile, approximately a mile and a quarter," explains Weiss. "After the election, we paved the first mile. Now we rebuilt the rest of the second mile, getting it ready to asphalt. So, possibly next year we would be looking at putting asphalt on."

Weiss says council received a letter from a resident who gave council a picture of how many people in the area will be helped through this project.

"He had counted all the houses in the area and just gave us a bit of a picture of how many we're helping. It was really good to see."

The letter noted it would be great to see both the second and third miles of Carriere Road south of Highway 52 rebuilt and paved to benefit the 135 houses in the area. The letter also stated the paving of Carriere Road up to Provincial Road 303 may help the RM with their continued efforts to see PR 303 and 302 paved.

Weiss adds it was great to see how important these projects are to the residents and how the work is appreciated.