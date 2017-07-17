Car Torched In Steinbach

RCMP say it appears arson was the cause of a car fire in Steinbach early Monday morning.

Police say they were called to a location on Main Street just after midnight where a vehicle was burning. Investigators believe the small Toyota had deliberately been set ablaze.

If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP Detachment at (204) 326-4452 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to Crimes (274637).