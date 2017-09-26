Car Stolen In Steinbach

Steinbach RCMP is seeking your help in finding a car that was stolen in Steinbach early yesterday morning.

A 2009 Blue Chevy Malibu with Manitoba license plate GKX 751 was reported stolen at 8 am on Brighton Lane but the owner suspects it was stolen between the hours of 12 and 3 am.

If you have any information regarding the theft you are asked to contact Steinbach RCMP or CrimeStoppers.