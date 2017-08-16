Car Rolls Near Blumenort

There was a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday evening near Blumenort. Steinbach Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they were called to the scene at 6:13 p.m.

"A vehicle, travelling southbound on Highway #12, right where it sort of bends after Blumenort, lost control and ended up going in the west ditch and rolled probably about three times. When we arrived on scene, he (the driver) was out of the vehicle talking with EMS. He ended up signing a patient refusal and never went to the hospital."

Reimer says the driver of the Cadillac sedan appeared to be a middle-aged male. It's not known where he was from.