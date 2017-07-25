Car Hits Bear

The La Broquerie Fire Department got an unusual call early Tuesday morning. Captain Darren Dundas explains what happened on Provincial Road 210, two miles southeast of La Broquerie.

"We were called out just after midnight for a car versus bear collision, yes bear. When we arrived we had a single occupant in the car. He was transported to Steinbach (Bethesda Regional Health Centre) for minor injuries due to the airbag. We couldn't find the bear. There was substantial damage to the car though."

Dundas says the car was a small compact model. He adds the driver and lone occupant is in his mid-40's and is from the area.

He notes they don't often get called to collisions with bears but notes there are bears in the area and, like other wildlife, something that motorists need to be aware of.