Vita Opens Fitness Park A ribbon cutting was held in Vita earlier this month to officially open a new fitness park. The project was made possible by a $25,000 grant received from New Horizons for Seniors Program. Residents…

Two Vehicle Collision At Highway 12 And Park Road Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Park Road in Steinbach at 8:30 this morning. RCMP Community Constable Dennis Redikop explains. " A Chevy…

Ice Compressor Fried After Hydro Metre Ripped Off Mitchell Arena RCMP are looking for the culprit(s) responsible for ripping the hydro metre off the Mitchell Arena, which is believed to have caused extensive damage to the ice compressor. They believe the incident…

Steinbach Preparing For Largest-Ever Capital Project Steinbach city council has given final approval to a bylaw to borrow up to $5.4 million to develop a second water supply system for the city. Council approved the borrowing this week in anticipation…

Some Customers Still Without Hydro After Tuesday Night Storm There are still Manitoba Hydro customers who have not had their electricity restored since the big wind storm that blew through southeastern Manitoba Tuesday night. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce…

51 Residents Oppose Rezoning Bylaw At Niverville Public Hearing 51 people attended a public hearing at a Niverville town Council meeting Tuesday evening to voice opposition to a proposed rezoning bylaw. The bylaw, which was requested by the developer of Fifth…

Providence Student Impacted By Earthquake In Mexico A student at Providence University College says he has friends and family back home in Mexico who were impacted by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake. The powerful earthquake rocked central Mexico just…

City Crews Commence Cleanup Clean up is underway in the City of Steinbach after yesterday's storm. Russ Dyck is the head of parks and recreation for the city. Dyck says crews are assessing the situation and then cleaning up as…

Burnt Toast At Stonybrook Middle School The Steinbach Fire Department responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Stonybrook Middle School just after 12:30 this afternoon. Fire Captain Trevor Schellenberg explains. "When we arrived on scene…

Hydro Brings In Help To Deal With Massive Outages - 2PM Update Manitoba Hydro says they have been able to restore power to over 5,000 customers who lost their power after the severe wind storm last night in Steinbach and area. As of 2 p.m. Manitoba Hydro says…

Bike Thieves Swap Rides In Steinbach Police in Steinbach are searching for bicycle thieves. On September 11th, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen bike from a shed along Keating Road. But police say the stolen bike was replaced with…

Upgrading Superstore Parking Lot Construction can be seen in the parking lot of Superstore in Steinbach. Loblaw's vice president of external communication Tammy Smitham says there are two areas currently fenced off because there are…

Steinbach Firefighters Kept Hopping Tuesday Night Steinbach's Assistant Deputy Fire Chief says they received seven or eight calls in a span of about two hours during Tuesday night's storm. Mike Penner says when the rain started falling and the wind…

Twenty Dollar Bills Stolen Near Ste.Anne Steinbach RCMP are warning the general public and in particular the business community to be aware of large amounts of cash in twenty dollar denominations that are being tendered in the area. Police…