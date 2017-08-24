Campers Get A Taste Of Vocational Trades

A vocational camp for students going into Grade 6 is happening this week at Steinbach Regional Secondary School.

555 Careers Summer Camp spokesperson Darcy Steiner says there are 67 campers this year who were able to choose from welding, carpentry, culinary arts, baking, hair styling, aesthetics, and electrical trades.

"I get a lot of emails from parents thanking us for putting on this camp. The kids are excited; when you see them welding, who knew an 11-year-old could be welding or colouring hair or making pizza."

Avery Peters says she's really enjoying hair styling and they were able to learn "how to do a french braid and a braid, how to flat iron hair and curl hair with a flat iron."

In carpentry, Isabelle Klippenstein says she wanted to learn carpentry because it looked cool and when she heard they were making a treasure chest, she wanted to try her hand at making one. Kyle Meekis says he wants to fill his treasure chest with "some stuffies, maybe some rocks. Make it a real treasure chest."

Leah Wherry decided to try her hand at welding. She says welding is for everybody and thought it would be cool. "I just wanted to try it. Like melting it, I thought that was really cool."

In culinary arts, Garrett Hancock says his favourite part is being able to eat his creations afterwards. Breydan Wiebe adds he didn't really know how to bake and was looking forward to this being a learning experience so he could help out more at home.

Steiner adds the campers will also be taking a day trip to the Mennonite Heritage Village to learn about careers from the past.