Camper Trailer Total Loss After Fire

A camper trailer is a total loss after a fire early Monday afternoon.

Steinbach Fire was dispatched to Road 42N in Blumenort, one mile north of Provincial Road 311 off Penner Drive.

Deputy Chief Ron Chausse says the driver of the truck towing the camper had detached the vehicle and taken off the camper's propane tanks prior to the fire department arriving, which was a good move on their part.

Chausse says the camper is a total loss and adds there were no injuries.

Crews were on scene for about an hour.