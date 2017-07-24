Cottagers along Caddy Lake will want to take note that the boat launch will be temporarily closed on weekdays for the next two weeks. That is because the Amphibex will be removing floating bog pieces that broke free during heavy rains in 2016.
Manitoba Sustainable Development has indicated the removal of the debris is important to reduce the likelihood of obstructing the outflow through the tunnels at the north end of Caddy Lake. The bog is being hauled to shore at the Caddy Lake boat launch and then disposed of.
Access will be cut off from July 24 until July 28 and then from July 31 to August 4.
The department has made arrangements for public access to the boat launch at Green Bay Resort at no cost during weekdays.
Caddy Boat Launch Temporarily Closed
