Burnt Toast At Stonybrook Middle School

The Steinbach Fire Department responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Stonybrook Middle School just after 12:30 this afternoon.

Fire Captain Trevor Schellenberg explains. "When we arrived on scene we were told there was toast being made in the back hut of the school. After investigation of that, we determined the smoke from the toaster activated smoke detector."

Schellenberg says a caretaker from the school reset the alarm and the students were allowed back into the school.