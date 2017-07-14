Burning Truck Closes Trans Canada

Niverville Breaks Ground On New Business Park Representatives from the Town of Niverville and Edie Construction Limited broke ground on the Niverville Business Park Thursday morning. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says they are very excited to…

"There Always Were Many Hobby Farms" A hobby farm for chickens, and possibly a pony, was approved on Evergreen Place in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie. The rural residential area is 1.5 miles south of Highway 52 off Kokomo Road.…

Housing Construction Driving Growth In Steinbach In 2017 Housing starts in Steinbach up to the end of June are more than double the total for all of last year. City Planner Lacey Gaudet says residential construction is driving growth this year. "We've had…

Steinbach City Council Thrilled By Approval Of Annexation The Mayor of Steinbach says city council is very pleased that the Manitoba Municipal Board has approved the city's revised annexation plan. The board has okayed a plan that would see the city add…

Ritchot Mayoral Candidates Part 1 Residents in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot are heading to the polls next week for a by-election. Chris Ewen of Ile des Chenes is one of four candidates running for the position of Mayor. Ewen…

Financial Adviser Says No Need To Panic Over Bank Of Canada Rate Increase A financial adviser in Steinbach says the first increase in the Bank of Canada rate in seven years is nothing to worry about. The central bank upped its overnight rate by a quarter-point Wednesday to…

Road Safety Play Park Benefits From Community Support Construction is nearing completion on a new road safety play park at Steinbach Family Resource Centre. Executive Director Vicki Olatundun says they are also putting in a new meeting room for some of…

Six Occupants Involved In Two Vehicle Collision A two-vehicle crash reduced the flow of traffic on Highway 12 in front of Superstore in the southbound lanes for about 45 minutes around noon Tuesday. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy chief Ron…

Missing Thompson Man Believed To Be In Blumenort-Steinbach Area A missing Thompson man is believed to be in the Blumenort-Steinbach area. Thompson RCMP says just before 11:30 a.m. on July 1 they were notified of an abandoned vehicle parked near the Miles Hart…

Niverville Resident Starts Petition To Pursue Independent Police Department Over 350 Niverville residents have signed a petition calling for town council to conduct a study to determine if an independent police department would be feasible for Niverville. Lindsay Unrau and…

Steinbach Revised Annexation Plan Approved By Municipal Board The Manitoba Municipal Board has approved Steinbach's revised annexation plan. The Board has issued its decision following a June 7th hearing that was called after the city's original proposal for a…

Storm Blasts Tolstoi Area Rain gauge showing almost 3 inches. An intense thunderstorm hit parts of southeastern Manitoba along the U.S. border Tuesday night. The Tolstoi area got almost three inches of rain along with…

Mayor Okay With Steinbach Ranking On Best Cities To Live List Steinbach ranks 132nd on the list of best places to live in Canada in a ranking by MoneySense magazine. The ranking takes into account things like the economy, home affordability, taxes, services,…

Steinbach Food Bank To Be Expanded Southeast Helping Hands in Steinbach is going ahead with an expansion. Hank Klassen, who chairs the board of the food bank, says they have finally received approval of their plans from the city and…