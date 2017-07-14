Burning Truck Closes Trans Canada

Representatives from the Town of Niverville and Edie Construction Limited broke ground on the Niverville Business Park Thursday morning. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says they are very excited to…
A hobby farm for chickens, and possibly a pony, was approved on Evergreen Place in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie. The rural residential area is 1.5 miles south of Highway 52 off Kokomo Road.…
Housing starts in Steinbach up to the end of June are more than double the total for all of last year. City Planner Lacey Gaudet says residential construction is driving growth this year. "We've had…
The Mayor of Steinbach says city council is very pleased that the Manitoba Municipal Board has approved the city's revised annexation plan. The board has okayed a plan that would see the city add…
Residents in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot are heading to the polls next week for a by-election. Chris Ewen of Ile des Chenes is one of four candidates running for the position of Mayor. Ewen…
A financial adviser in Steinbach says the first increase in the Bank of Canada rate in seven years is nothing to worry about. The central bank upped its overnight rate by a quarter-point Wednesday to…
Construction is nearing completion on a new road safety play park at Steinbach Family Resource Centre. Executive Director Vicki Olatundun says they are also putting in a new meeting room for some of…
A two-vehicle crash reduced the flow of traffic on Highway 12 in front of Superstore in the southbound lanes for about 45 minutes around noon Tuesday. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy chief Ron…
A missing Thompson man is believed to be in the Blumenort-Steinbach area. Thompson RCMP says just before 11:30 a.m. on July 1 they were notified of an abandoned vehicle parked near the Miles Hart…
Over 350 Niverville residents have signed a petition calling for town council to conduct a study to determine if an independent police department would be feasible for Niverville. Lindsay Unrau and…
The Manitoba Municipal Board has approved Steinbach's revised annexation plan. The Board has issued its decision following a June 7th hearing that was called after the city's original proposal for a…
Rain gauge showing almost 3 inches. An intense thunderstorm hit parts of southeastern Manitoba along the U.S. border Tuesday night. The Tolstoi area got almost three inches of rain along with…
Steinbach ranks 132nd on the list of best places to live in Canada in a ranking by MoneySense magazine. The ranking takes into account things like the economy, home affordability, taxes, services,…
Southeast Helping Hands in Steinbach is going ahead with an expansion. Hank Klassen, who chairs the board of the food bank, says they have finally received approval of their plans from the city and…
Visitors to A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach may have noticed a lot of work being done between baseball diamond #2 and the pond. Russ Dyck is the Head of Steinbach Parks and Recreation. He says the City…