Brush Fire Raises Concerns About Dry Conditions

The Fire Chief for the RM of Hanover says he is concerned about the very dry conditions in the municipality. Paul Wiebe made the comment after the Grunthal Fire Department was called out late Tuesday afternoon.



"We were called out at about 4:18 p.m. to a grass fire just north of Sarto near the Deerwood Bay area. We had a fire that was spread over a few acres. It was deep in the bush so we used our ATV's to access it. We were on scene for just over two hours."

The cause is still under investigation. Wiebe says it is so dry that fires can spread very quickly.

"It's extremely dry. Fires can spread very quickly. Right now we don't have a general fire ban on, however, we will be looking at it on a day-to-day basis."

Wiebe asks residents to be extremely cautious with fire and to hold off on burning if at all possible.