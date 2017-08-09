Brush Fire Raises Concerns About Dry Conditions

A sewer line replacement project on Chrysler Gate in Steinbach has been delayed. Phil Kalyta, the city's head engineer, explains why. Area outlined in red shows where sewer line work will be…
A person of interest is being sought by the Steinbach RCMP detachment and they're asking for the public assistance. If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the…
The Office of the Fire Commissioner has determined the cause of a fire near Lorette July 15th was accidental. An investigation determined a battery charger on a work bench failed and ignited gasoline…
RCMP say alcohol is suspected in a vehicle rollover this past weekend that left a father and infant child in hospital. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday along Road 39 North in the RM of La…
RCMP are asking for tips regarding the theft of an all terrain vehicle in the RM of La Broquerie. An Arctic Cat Wildcat side-by-side was stolen from a residence sometime between July 28th and 31st.…
Pioneer Days saw thousands of people walk the Mennonite Heritage Village grounds this past weekend. Executive Director Barry Dyck says the first three days saw over 4,000 people come through the…
The Bylaw Enforcement Officer for the Rural Municipality of Hanover would like to remind homeowners that placing a basketball net on municipal property or right of way is not allowed. Brian Brunelle…
With the Canadian dollar climbing above 80 cents in recent days, it might get more Manitobans thinking about a trip to Grand Forks. At least, that is what a spokesperson for the Greater Grand Forks…
A 27-year-old female cyclist is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle traveling 100 km/hr on Highway 1. RCMP say the collision occured just before 11:30 a.m.…
Farm Credit Canada put on a barbecue in support of Southeast Helping Hands as part of their Drive Away Hunger Campaign this past Friday. Senior Account Manager with FCC Wayde Nerbas says during the…
Preserving history and reliving the past is the core of Pioneer Days and what volunteers say keeps them coming back year after year. Al Hamm who has volunteered as a Miller at the Mennonite Heritage…
A traveling exhibit, currently in Gardenton, is celebrating 125 years of Ukrainians in Canada. Spokesperson Helen Bially says the Ukrainian ancestors journeyed to Canada after hearing it was the land…
Steinbach RCMP has reported a bike was stolen from the backyard of a residence on Main Street in Steinbach sometime during the night of August 5th. The bike is described as a grey Avico bike with…
A recent credit rating downgrade and rising interest rates mean debt servicing costs could go up millions of dollars overnight."Government pays a bill for its interest in order to borrow money,"…
The intersection of North Front Drive and Industrial Road in Steinbach will become a three way stop. Steinbach Deputy Mayor John Fehr says the owners of Diner on 52 made a request for the stop sign…