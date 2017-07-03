Bright Sunrise Welcomes The First Week Of July

Heading into the first week of July, Environment Canada is predicting some rain, a few clouds, and sunshine.

Monday is calling for a 30% chance of rain and risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, but then clearing and a high of 26ºC. For Tuesday the risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon continues and the high is expected to reach 27ºC with a humidex of 35ºC.

On Wednesday, the skies are expected to clear and welcome a sunny day with a high of 30ºC, followed by another sunny day on Thursday and Friday with highs of 26ºC and 27ºC respectively.