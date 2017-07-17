Break-In At La Broquerie Co-op

Steinbach RCMP are investigating a break-in at the Co-op Store in La Broquerie.

Police say they were notified on Saturday that the front door of the store had been ripped off of its hinges. They add the culprits targeted the drawers where the cigarettes were kept.

