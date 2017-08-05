Blumenort's Rower Finishes Fourth In Rowing Final

The Manitoba rowing four male team placed fourth Friday morning in the final competition at the 2017 Canada Summer Games with a time of 6.41.36.

20-year-old Jacob Loewen, who grew up in Blumenort, says it was exciting to have finished 32 milliseconds ahead of fifth place Quebec (6.41.68) and 47 milliseconds ahead of sixth place Saskatchewan (6.41.83). He notes the last race is a memory he won't ever forget.

"It was fun, it was good. Met lots of new people and got the chance to compete against the best rowers in the country and some of the best in the world. Kind of fun to measure yourself up against them."

He explains the rowing four is where each teammate sweeps with one oar. Loewen's teammates included Yanko Kalem, Andrej Kao, and Riley Sierhuis.

Loewen also participated in the rowing quadruple sculls male category with teammates Yanko Kalem, Andrej Kao, and Tyrone Nakagawa. In this cateory Loewen and his teammates did not make the finals, but won the consolation finals with a time of 6.56.75 followed by second place New Brunswick at 7.01.98 and third place Newfoundland and Labrador at 7.22.27.

He says he would like to continue gaining experience in the sport of rowing and see where it takes him in the future.

Countdown To The Games - Jacob Loewen