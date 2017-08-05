Blumenort's Rower Finishes Fourth In Rowing Final

46 immigrants became Canadian citizens Thursday afternoon at a ceremony hosted by Eastman Immigrant Services. Program Director Richard Harder says typically people go to the Johnston Terminal at the…
Residents of Grunthal are being asked to conserve water. The Rural Municipality of Hanover says due to the dry conditions and higher than average temperatures, the community of Grunthal is…
The Fire Program Manager for Manitoba says recent hot and dry conditions have elevated the wildfire danger levels in many areas of the province. But Gary Friesen says there are no restrictions on…
Steinbach city council has decided to reapply for infrastructure funding to construct a secondary water source and clean water facility on Park Road West. Deputy Mayor John Fehr says earlier this…
If you are driving around Steinbach Friday morning, you will want to take note that the 49th running of the Pioneer Days Parade will impact traffic. Dolly Doerksen with Steinbach Chamber of Commerce…
Friday is the deadliest day of a long weekend, according to Manitoba Public Insurance. Spokesperson Brian Smiley says, on average, two people are killed and more than 100 others are injured on…
Steinbach RCMP need your help in solving a crime that happened last month in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds. Police say sometime between July 19th at 10:30 pm and July 20th at 10:30 am, tools…
There was a total of 27 vendors at the first Entrepreneurial Biz Camp and Community Market in La Broquerie. CDC projects officer Richard Turenne says there were 17 campers, which is a record high in…
Five and a half years from the initial vision, Bethesda Primary Care Centre in Steinbach is all but ready to open. The Centre is located at 381 Stonebridge Crossing just off Loewen Boulevard near…
The Grunthal Drop Zone is making good use of their new recreation area. Drop Zone Director Steve Elias says the community of Grunthal has been a huge support over the last few years, which has…
The unemployment rate in Steinbach is looking strong. That according to Ben Dueck, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce in Steinbach. Dueck says while Steinbach is in a good place for…
A new medical study is looking into how behaviours and personal characteristics affect chronic disease risk. Director Peter Jones from the Richardson Centre for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals…
A reminder that not all fire pits are approved within the Rural Municipality of Hanover. The reminder comes following an incident Tuesday in Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says firefighters…
A break and enter was reported at the Ste. Genevieve General Store in Ste. Genevieve last week Friday at 2:46 a.m. Steinbach RCMP says three individuals arrived at the store in a white Ford F-150 and…
25% or 24 of the record setting 95 calls STARS Air Ambulance attended in the month of July were in the Southeast. The previous call record was in July of last year when STARS attended 63 scenes.…