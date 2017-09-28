Bloomfield Elected Board Chair For 27th Year

Hanover School Division Parent Portal

Create your Parent Access Account. Stay connected and informed. Learn more...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

For the 27th consecutive year, Wendy Bloomfield has been elected as board chair for the Seine River School Division.

Bloomfield says for the 2017-2018 school year they are continuing to work on their four major priorities which are to expand evidence-based decisions and to support excellence and innovative practice. The second is to continue to develop and strengthen all arts programs, the third is to improve community communications and the fourth is to enhance early childhood education. 2017 09 wendy bloomfieldSeine River School Division Board Chair, Wendy Bloomfield  

She adds she very much enjoys the work and she plans on running again for years to come.

"I'm planning on running in the next election at this point. I enjoy the work and I really think Seine River is making good progress in learning outcomes for kids and I feel great being a part of it and I want to continue doing my best."

Bloomfield says in Seine river they're passionate about giving their students the best possible education and learning opportunities. She explains that's what keeps her coming back year after year. 

"That's why I continue to want to be involved I think that everybody I've been involved with, their number one priority is kids and learning and how can we give them the best learning opportunities they can have. I think we have a very strong administrative team and everybody is working for one reason."

She notes one of their ongoing concerns is funding from the provincial government. Bloomfield says it's difficult planning for their next budget not knowing exactly how much funding is coming in from the province.       

 

Hanover School Division Parent Portal

Create your Parent Access Account. Stay connected and informed. Learn more...

More Local News

La Broquerie To Expand Network Of Walking Paths

The RM of La Broquerie will spend $70,000 to expand its system of pathways. The municipality this week received a grant of just under $20,000 from the province for the projects. It previously…

Bloomfield Elected Board Chair For 27th Year

For the 27th consecutive year, Wendy Bloomfield has been elected as board chair for the Seine River School Division. Bloomfield says for the 2017-2018 school year they are continuing to work on their…

SUV Rolls Near Blumenort

There was a single-vehicle rollover late Wednesday afternoon just northwest of Blumenort. Emergency crews were called out at 4:25 p.m. to a location one mile west and half a mile north of Blumenort.…
2017 02 blumenort3

Hanover Approves Borrowing For Fire Hall

It is one more step towards the start of construction of a fire hall in Blumenort. Hanover council gave final reading Wednesday to its borrowing bylaw. (Drawing of Blumenort fire hall)Reeve Stan…

Nadeau Humbled By Lofty Recognition

The Fire Chief for La Broquerie says he was shocked and humbled by the recognition. Alain Nadeau has just returned from Vancouver where he was named Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year by the Canadian…

Rain Over The Past Week Has Left Many Combines Sitting Idle

With just over two inches of rain falling here in the southeast over the past week, fields have gone from being bone dry to having sitting water in some areas. Lyle Peters of Henervic Farms near…

Falk Appointed Deputy Shadow Minister

Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk has been appointed a deputy shadow minister in the Official Opposition. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has named Falk the Deputy Shadow Minister of…
2017 09 brian hrehirchuk

Steinbach, Niverville And La Broquerie Tax Deadline Is Friday

The deadline to pay 2017 property taxes in Steinbach is Friday. Brian Hrehirchuk, Director of Finance for the City of Steinbach, says the city will collect $31 million in taxes with $14.6 Brian…

Section Of Ellice Closed Due To Sewer Line Repairs

The City of Steinbach is repairing three small sections of sewer line on Ellice Avenue starting this morning. After televising the lines last fall, a few weak areas were spotted in the line and are…
RCMP Logo

Fatal Crash Near Roseau River First Nation

A man from Saskatchewan was killed early this morning west of Roseau River First Nation. Emerson RCMP were dispatched to a vehicle and pedestrian collision shortly after midnight. It happened along…

MCC Executive Director To Step Down Friday

The executive director of Mennonite Central Committee Canada will retire from the position on Friday. Don Peters has served in the role for 16 years which makes him the longest serving executive…

Pumpkin Harvest Below Average This Year

As pumpkin harvest season comes to a close, local growers are reporting a below average year. Lorissa Penner from Penner Pumpkins Farm Store says their pumpkins are smaller than most years noting…

Sports Drinks Not Meant For All Kids

A warning has gone out, suggesting not all children and adolescents should be consuming sports drinks or energy drinks. On Tuesday, the Canadian Paediatric Society released a position paper. Dr.…

Tips Sought In Theft Of Gold And Silver Bars

Steinbach RCMP are asking for tips regarding a theft of gold and silver bars from a home in the RM of Reynolds. Police report they were called to a residence September 4th where a male reported a…

Health Minister Seeks Input On Mental Health, Addictions Treatment

Manitobans are being asked for their input in a survey on mental health, substance abuse and addiction challenges. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what he is looking for from this survey.…

RM Of Morris Council Writes Letter To Prime Minister Regarding Tax Changes

The Rural Municipality of Morris has written a letter to the federal government requesting that it abandon the proposed changes to the small business corporate tax code, and come up with a new…

Speeding Driver Hits Parked Car

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision in Steinbach around 7:15 Monday evening. RCMP Constable Shane MacGillivray explains a car came around the corner on Jefferson Street with quite…

Car Stolen In Steinbach

Steinbach RCMP is seeking your help in finding a car that was stolen in Steinbach early yesterday morning. A 2009 Blue Chevy Malibu with Manitoba license plate GKX 751 was reported stolen at 8 am on…

Minor Hockey Numbers At Par Or Better In The Southeast

As we roll into fall, minor hockey is right around the corner and most teams are reporting good numbers so far. Sarah Crawford, the registrar for Steinbach Minor Hockey, says around 211 kids have…

Habitat Eyes Spring Start In Mitchell

The southeast chapter of Habitat For Humanity has named one of two families moving into their next build in Mitchell. Angele Bernardin is Family Selection Committee Chair. She says a side by side…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

Trail Funding Announced For La Broquerie

Fire Bans Lifted In Several Municipalities

Almanac Suggests Cool Start To Autumn

Construction On Southeast Helping Hands Expansion Underway

Rollover Southeast Of Steinbach Sunday

Toews Says Self-Regulation Will Improve Paramedic Services

Male Arrested For Domestic Assault

Annexation To Trigger Revisions Of Zoning Bylaw And Official Community Plan

Vassart Says Mock Disaster Was Job Well Done

The 10th And Final Imagine Run Takes On Some Colour

Railway Closure In Churchill Still Causing Major Economic Issues

Developer Plans Apartments At 209 Stonebridge

Over 250 Attend Corks & Canvas Event

Falk Moved From Agriculture To Natural Resources Committee

Huge Savings Seen In $4.5-Million Tache Municipal Office And Public Works Building

Significant Wind Damage In St. Malo Area After Thunderstorm

Province Asked To Pay Its Fair Share

Severe Thunderstorm Rocks The St. Malo And Grunthal Area

Just Stop, It Could Save A Life

Steinbach Families Step Up To Billet Pistons Players

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
Steinbach Curling Club Registration

28 September 2017 6:30 pm - 29 September 2017 8:30 pm

Steinbach Curling Club, Steinbach





ASIST: Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training

29 September 2017 8:30 am - 30 September 2017 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College, Steinbach





Back to Reality Vendor Show in support of AGAPE HOUSE

29 September 2017 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

École Ste-Anne Immersion, Ste. Anne





Community Compost Depots

30 September 2017 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Woodlawn School & Stonybrook Middle School, Steinbach





Login