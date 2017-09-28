Bloomfield Elected Board Chair For 27th Year

For the 27th consecutive year, Wendy Bloomfield has been elected as board chair for the Seine River School Division.

Bloomfield says for the 2017-2018 school year they are continuing to work on their four major priorities which are to expand evidence-based decisions and to support excellence and innovative practice. The second is to continue to develop and strengthen all arts programs, the third is to improve community communications and the fourth is to enhance early childhood education. Seine River School Division Board Chair, Wendy Bloomfield

She adds she very much enjoys the work and she plans on running again for years to come.

"I'm planning on running in the next election at this point. I enjoy the work and I really think Seine River is making good progress in learning outcomes for kids and I feel great being a part of it and I want to continue doing my best."

Bloomfield says in Seine river they're passionate about giving their students the best possible education and learning opportunities. She explains that's what keeps her coming back year after year.

"That's why I continue to want to be involved I think that everybody I've been involved with, their number one priority is kids and learning and how can we give them the best learning opportunities they can have. I think we have a very strong administrative team and everybody is working for one reason."

She notes one of their ongoing concerns is funding from the provincial government. Bloomfield says it's difficult planning for their next budget not knowing exactly how much funding is coming in from the province.