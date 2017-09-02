Big Spike In Enrollment At Providence

Providence University College and Theological Seminary at Otterburne is reporting a 38 per cent increase in students this fall. Heath Holden is the is Vice President of Student Success and is the Registrar. He says enrollment is up by about 150 students to 550. Holden says this is the result of a lot of hard work on marketing and recruiting as well as the development of new programs and facilities.

"I think the Science Department, just bringing that in last year is a factor. We already have approved, through Senate, a Bachelor of Science. That will start this fall and we see the interest already. I think the development of the Business Program with our new business school is also increasing enrollment. They now have three full-time staff in that department. I think that's driving more interest. Our marketing campaigns, they have been successful, so that's a contributor, Our enrollment team, having the right people on the team, is also contributing to telling that story of Providence to the right people. It's a combination (of factors)."

First-year students arrived on campus Friday and returning students will show up Sunday. As part of its welcoming weekend activities, Providence is holding a large concert Sunday evening that is open to the public. It features Christian artists Scribe and The Color.

Classes will begin Wednesday following two days of intensive orientation Monday and Tuesday.