Bicycles Stolen on Hanover Street On Sunday

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

Details
A bicycle was stolen from a residence on Hanover Street early in the morning on Sunday.

RCMP say, from surveillance footage, more than one male can be seen inspecting the bicycle. They note the males then returned with bolt cutters to cut the locked bicycle free and stole it. RCMP add the suspects are also believed to have hit properties on Henry Street.

The bicicles are described as a black and green Trek bike, lime green Trek Marlon 5, and a gold Ironhorse mountain bike.

If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP Detachment at (204) 326-4452 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to Crimes (274637).

