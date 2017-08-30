Bicycle Stolen From SBC On Monday

Classes resumed this week at the Red River College campus in Steinbach. Mary-Ann Shukla, Regional Campus Manager, says two of their full-time programs got underway Monday including the Business…
The Chief Executive Officer of Southern Health Sante Sud calls the health funding agreement reached between the provincial and federal governments good news, although she says it's too soon to know…
A Minnesota resident has been given a jail sentence for attempting to smuggle pornography into Manitoba through the Port of Entry at Emerson. The Canada Border Services agency says 26-year-old Craig…
Some local residents got a taste Monday of what it's like to be in a Hollywood movie. A movie crew spent the day in the old Safeway parking lot along Highway #12 in Steinbach, filming a scene for the…
Firefighters from Grunthal and Kleefeld are battling a brush fire south of Sarto. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says a baler caught fire, which sparked a field fire and eventually a brush fire. As of…
The population of Tolstoi grew by hundreds this weekend as the community hosted a homecoming on Saturday. Wayne Arseny was part of the organizing committee. Arseny says Tolstoi used to be a vibrant…
The founder of Fruit Share Steinbach says this is their busiest time of the year. Rebecca Hiebert explains the organization harvests backyard produce that would otherwise go to waste and then shares…
Tall flames were spotted at Crikside Enterprises just northeast of Steinbach late Monday evening by passing motorists who then proceeded to call 911 when emergency crews weren't needed. Property…
Harvesting equipment is a common sight this week in southeastern Manitoba as we have had a return to warm, drier weather. Earl Bargen is the provincial Farm Production Adviser in Steinbach. He says…
Two vehicles crashed two-and-a-half miles south of Highway 52 on Ekron-Oswald Road around 3:30 Monday afternoon. La Broquerie captain Darren Dundas explains a car rear-ended a CO-OP fuel truck and it…
The Grunthal Fire Department was called to a grass fire Monday afternoon northeast of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called to Road 30 East and 30 North shortly after one…
Movie crews work to set up the 'How It Ends' filming area Monday morning. Extras were asked to meet at Steinbach Mennonite Church while semi trucks, RCMP vehicles, and Manitoba Hydro trucks gathered…
Thousands of dollars were raised for two local charities Saturday night. Spokesperson Dorinda Penner says the Roots Benefit Concert raised money for ROC Eastman and Today House, two local charities…
A car parked at Clearspring Centre had fuel leaking from the gas tank Monday afternoon. Steinbach Fire was called to the scene shortly before 3:00 and assistant deputy fire chief Mike Penner says the…
Police are asking public assistance to identify a male caught on camera at the service station in Marchand on the evening of Saturday, August 12th. If you know the identity of this person, please…