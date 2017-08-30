Bicycle Stolen From SBC On Monday

Steinbach RCMP is looking for more information regarding a stolen bicycle.

RCMP say on Monday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. a bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at Steinbach Bible College. They note the bicycle was properly locked but the culprit(s) cut the cable lock. The bike is described as a black G.T. Karakoram

If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP Detachment at (204) 326-4452 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to Crimes (274637).