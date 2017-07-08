Bible Camps In Full Swing

Now that we are a full week into summer vacation, bible camps are in full swing.

Kyle Sheppard is the Bird River Camp Program Director. He says their staff have been fantastic so far this year and they are looking forward to a full summer. He notes they will have approximately 1,200 campers and 45 staff.

Sheppard says it is great to see all the hard work and preparation they put into camp become a reality.

"There is tons of thought that goes into it and it is not just myself, there is a whole team of us that put thought into what is going to happen at camp this year, what is actually God's heart for the skills program and we love to see where we get to offer these things that lots of kids don't get to experience when they are at home."

Roseau River Bible Camp Executive Director Duane Goertzen says it is was really fun to see their first group of campers arrive earlier this week. He notes they are excited to provide some new programming.

"We are trying bubble soccer this year and that seems to be a real hit with all of the kids. We have some upgrades to some of the other skills, we are upgrading both our archery and our riflery skills this year so that is good as well."

Goertzen says their Cyprus Lodge project is coming along nicely and they are now into the drywall phase. He adds they hope to have it finished and ready to use for the 2018 camp season.

Red Rock Bible Camp Director Kim Coursey says their camps are really filling up for the season. He notes this year they have been able to work together with a neighbouring camp.

"We do cooperate a lot with other camps and Calvary Temple is right across the lake from us and they loaned us their big bouncy toys for our carnival. It is really neat to see camps working together and we are not just looking out for our own camp, we are looking out for each other."

Coursey says earlier on this week they lost power due to a thunderstorm, but thanks to a great maintenance staff and a few backup generators, everything went ahead as planned.