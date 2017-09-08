HSD Launches Parent Portal

The Steinbach Credit Union is just one financial institution who is increasing their interest rates after the Bank of Canada announcement on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Glenn Friesen says interest rates will be increasing a quarter of a percent, from 2.95% on a variable rate mortgage to 3.2%. He notes on a $100,000 mortgage an individual could expect to pay an additional $250 per year in interest, in addition to the same interest rate increase seen earlier this summer.

2016 10 scu"It's probably okay for it to go up a little bit, but the Bank of Canada needs to be careful it doesn't go up too quickly because you add $250, and you add $250, and you add $250, eventually it does become something that's a problem."

Friesen says, historically, the highest interest rates were in 1980 at almost 20%, noting the average would be somewhere in the 6-7% range.

"It's been lower for quite a while since 2008 it's dropped significantly and we've had the lowest we've had in the last number of years."

He notes the Bank of Canada is also talking about a third increase in December, which would mean another $250 in interest rates for a $100,000 mortgage.

Rising Interest Rates, Falling Credit Rating Compound Manitoba Debt Problem

Bank Interest Rates Rise Again

The Steinbach Credit Union is just one financial institution who is increasing their interest rates after the Bank of Canada announcement on Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer Glenn Friesen says…

Former Steinbach Resident Bracing For Hurricane Irma

A former Steinbach resident living in Miami, Florida says she's "getting out of town" before Hurricane Irma arrives. The dangerous category 5 storm is expected to hit Florida on Saturday and could…
RCMP Officer Not Charged In April Arrest

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba has determined an RCMP officer did not use excessive force while arresting a woman in April in Beausejour. On April 30th, RCMP received a call…
Over $20,000 Surplus In SAC's Year End Financials

Another surplus has been recorded at the Steinbach Arts Centre. Board vice chair Eleanor Gingerich says the centre budgeted to hire additional staff members but there was one position still vacant,…

Harv's Air Pilot Wins At Alberta Aerobatics Competition

A Harv's Air pilot has won first place in the primary category of the Rocky Mountain House Aerobatic Competition in Alberta. 21-year-old Jesse Mack says he was first inspired to be a pilot during the…
Facility Permit Fees Taken Out Of HSD/SAC Agreement

Terms of the facility permit agreement between the Steinbach Arts Centre and the Hanover School Division have been amended. That according to chief creative officer Cindi Rempel-Patrick says the…

Steinbach Opposes Federal Tax Changes For Small Business

Steinbach city council has approved a resolution calling on the federal government to drop its plans to remove some tax benefits for small businesses. Councillor Susan Penner made the motion. "I'm…

Ron Falk And Rick Peters Remain As Chair And Vice Chair

No change has been seen after voting for this year's chair and vice chair in the Hanover School Division. Ron Falk will remain as chair and Rick Peters as vice chair. Peters says he's excited to be…

Man Wanted For Exposing Himself In Mitchell

Steinbach RCMP are reporting three different incidents of indecent exposure in a span of two weeks in the community of Mitchell. On August 17th at approximately 3:15 pm, police were notified that a…

Firefighters Rescue Dog From Culvert

Several firefighters from La Broquerie helped rescue a dog late Tuesday evening. Fire Chief Al Nadeau says they got the call for a dog stuck in a culvert shortly before eleven o'clock. It happened…

Emerson-Franklin Issues Fire Ban

Emerson-Franklin is the latest municipality in the southeast to issue a fire ban. The municipality has put out a public notice which states that due to this summer's dry conditions, a fire ban has…

Roadways Are Busier This Morning As School Starts Up

All 86 Hanover School Division buses are back out on the roadways today. Robert Warkentin is the director of transportation and says the roadways will be busier once again as students and staff head…

Thieves Steal Garden Tools

Steinbach RCMP are looking for tips following the theft of tools last week. Police say a Stihl chainsaw and Husqvarna weed wacker were stolen from a shed on Road 20 North in the Rural Municipality of…

Plan Approved For 486 Main Street

Steinbach city council approved a Conditional Use Permit and a Variance Tuesday evening to allow for the construction of a commercial/residential complex at 486 Main Street, next to First Choice…

