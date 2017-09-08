Bank Interest Rates Rise Again

A local travel agent says she has had a number of clients impacted by hurricanes in the last couple of weeks. Mary Jane Hiebert of Canada One Travel in Steinbach says Hurricane Harvey forced her to…
The Steinbach Credit Union is just one financial institution who is increasing their interest rates after the Bank of Canada announcement on Wednesday. Chief Executive Officer Glenn Friesen says…
A former Steinbach resident living in Miami, Florida says she's "getting out of town" before Hurricane Irma arrives. The dangerous category 5 storm is expected to hit Florida on Saturday and could…
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba has determined an RCMP officer did not use excessive force while arresting a woman in April in Beausejour. On April 30th, RCMP received a call…
Another surplus has been recorded at the Steinbach Arts Centre. Board vice chair Eleanor Gingerich says the centre budgeted to hire additional staff members but there was one position still vacant,…
A Harv's Air pilot has won first place in the primary category of the Rocky Mountain House Aerobatic Competition in Alberta. 21-year-old Jesse Mack says he was first inspired to be a pilot during the…
Terms of the facility permit agreement between the Steinbach Arts Centre and the Hanover School Division have been amended. That according to chief creative officer Cindi Rempel-Patrick says the…
Steinbach city council has approved a resolution calling on the federal government to drop its plans to remove some tax benefits for small businesses. Councillor Susan Penner made the motion. "I'm…
No change has been seen after voting for this year's chair and vice chair in the Hanover School Division. Ron Falk will remain as chair and Rick Peters as vice chair. Peters says he's excited to be…
Steinbach RCMP are reporting three different incidents of indecent exposure in a span of two weeks in the community of Mitchell. On August 17th at approximately 3:15 pm, police were notified that a…
Several firefighters from La Broquerie helped rescue a dog late Tuesday evening. Fire Chief Al Nadeau says they got the call for a dog stuck in a culvert shortly before eleven o'clock. It happened…
Emerson-Franklin is the latest municipality in the southeast to issue a fire ban. The municipality has put out a public notice which states that due to this summer's dry conditions, a fire ban has…
All 86 Hanover School Division buses are back out on the roadways today. Robert Warkentin is the director of transportation and says the roadways will be busier once again as students and staff head…
Steinbach RCMP are looking for tips following the theft of tools last week. Police say a Stihl chainsaw and Husqvarna weed wacker were stolen from a shed on Road 20 North in the Rural Municipality of…
Steinbach city council approved a Conditional Use Permit and a Variance Tuesday evening to allow for the construction of a commercial/residential complex at 486 Main Street, next to First Choice…