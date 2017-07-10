Bad Crash On Hwy #75

Now that we are a full week into summer vacation, bible camps are in full swing. Kyle Sheppard is the Bird River Camp Program Director. He says their staff have been fantastic so far this year and…
Though the board of the Steinbach Arts Council is extremely disappointed with city council's decision to nix plans for a performing arts centre, they feel they have proven the need for such a…
Emergency crews were called to single vehicle rollover just south of Steinbach shortly after six Saturday evening. Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. " A single vehicle rollover just…
The purchase of a cargo bike at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Steinbach has some residents remembering what life was like years ago. The cargo bike was purchased from Holland. It has a platform in the…
The Steinbach Fire Department was called to rescue a man stuck in the mud, just northwest of the intersection of Road 39N and Highway 12 Saturday afternoon. Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse…
Building permits from January to the end of June have stayed steady this year compared to the same time last year. Reeve Lewis Weiss says a steady rate of growth is good to see. "I know with some of…
Mitchell is holding their annual Family Fun Day today and they will be making use of the beautiful summer weather. It is a full day of activities for the whole family including a flea market,…
Premier Brian Pallister remains tight-lipped about whether the provincial government is considering privatizing home care services in Manitoba. Over the next few weeks, the province will be meeting…
Steinbach City Council's decision this week to nix plans for a Performing Arts Centre has raised the question of what happened to the $5 million announced for this project by the former NDP…
City of Steinbach Engineer Phil Kalyta says though there have been some rain events this summer, that hasn't stopped crews from making very good progress on street and sidewalk improvements. Kalyta…
Manitoba Highways has awarded the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie a $180,000 50/50 cost-share grant. Reeve Lewis Weiss says the municipality applied for the grant on behalf of La Broquerie Lumber…
After attending Canada 150 and Me in Ottawa, a local teen says he feels connecting with other youth is the biggest factor to bring about change. Spencer Teetaert left for Ottawa on June 24 and…
Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk hosted representatives from Guyana, Bolivia, and the Philippines for two days earlier this week. Falk says he was excited to welcome Her Excellency Petronila…
Steinbach city council has given third and final reading to its Administrative Penalty Bylaw. This is the bylaw that handles infractions of the city's parking and traffic bylaws. The province has…
Steinbach Parks and Recreation staff took on the role of lumberjacks Thursday afternoon along Brandt Street. Russ Dyck heads the city's Parks and Rec Department. He says they became aware of some…