

Even one fatality is too many, says an RCMP media relations officer.

Tara Seel says there were 48 collisions resulting in 52 deaths at this time last year, compared to 33 collisions resulting in 36 deaths so far this year on Manitoba roadways. Seel says avoiding a collision starts before someone even sits down behind the wheel.

"We're not saying that people shouldn't go out and have a good time, we just want you to do it safely. So, if you are going to go out and have a few drinks, take the time to plan ahead. Either plan for a pickup service, or plan to have a friend or family member pick you up or plan to have a designated driver. Driving after drinking truly is the lazy way out, you can plan ahead."

She says planning ahead is also important when it comes to arriving at a destination on time. Seel notes when someone is late or feels rushed while driving they're not paying attention to potential hazards on the road. She adds it's more important to get to a destination, even if you're late, then not get there at all because a deadly crash occurred.

According to RCMP statistics, Seel says the greatest number of alcohol-related crashes occur during June, July, and August and the greatest cause of collisions is due to impaired driving. She adds people are still driving distracted meaning they're using an electronic device while driving, changing radio stations or having animated conversations with passengers.

She notes there are also seasonal driving hazards including snow, ice, lack of visibility, high winds, fog, etc. Seel adds, though wearing a seatbelt may not prevent a collision, it will save someone from potentially being ejected from the vehicle.

"The road is a pretty dangerous place at any time," notes Seel. "Especially on the highways with very high speeds and large vehicles. So, to not be at your best when you're out on the road, it just doesn't make sense. You want to make sure that you plan ahead, that you drive sober, that you buckle up, that you obey the speed limits, and you're alert and paying attention to what's going on around you."

Seel says while the puzzle has an enforcement piece, there's also a personal responsibility piece which each individual needs to fill in order to keep the roadways a safe place for everyone.

"Ultimately, the choices that you make when you head out on the road and before you head out on the road, they're not personal choices, they're choices that affect everybody. You're making a decision for everybody that will share the road with you."

2016 had the highest number of road fatalities on Manitoba roadways in the last decade.

