Auxiliary Eyes Specialty Chairs For Steinbach Hospital

The Bethesda Health Care Auxiliary is now one step closer to being able to purchase ten specialty chairs for the hospital in Steinbach.



Chairperson Phyllis Toews says they want to buy four patient recliners, a tilt recliner and five sleeper chairs for use in the Emergency Department and the Surgical/ Obstetrics Departments. The ten chairs have a combined price tag of $21,800.

"Anything medical is expensive," notes Toews.

Through the Taste Of Summer Charity Barbeque, lunch goers in Steinbach Wednesday helped raise $1,532.19 for the Auxiliary.

"That meant a lot," shares Toews. "Fifteen hundred dollars is a real godsend for us."

Since 1980, the Auxiliary has purchased more than $616,000 in equipment for Bethesda.

The ten chairs on the wish list for this year include four patient recliners for the ER, to be used for stable patients waiting for treatment, test results, diagnosis, teaching and discharge.

The BRODA Elite Tilt Recliner will also be used in the ER. Among other things, it provides an IV pull for patient treatments, safety straps and a full tray for eating and activities.

And, the five sleeper chairs (2 for ER and 3 for OB/ Surgery) can be used in a chair/ ottoman position with the added feature that it can be converted into an easy open and closed pull out bed.

The Auxiliary has been raising between $25,000 and $30,000 annually in recent years. This is largely through their two Book Faires. The next Book Faire happens October 19 to 21.