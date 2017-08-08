ATV Stolen In RM Of La Broquerie

RCMP are asking for tips regarding the theft of an all terrain vehicle in the RM of La Broquerie.

An Arctic Cat Wildcat side-by-side was stolen from a residence sometime between July 28th and 31st.

If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP Detachment at (204) 326-4452 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to Crimes (274637).