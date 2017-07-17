Assessment Process For Manitoba Minnesota Transmission Project Going To The Federal Level

×

The National Energy Board is looking for participants in their Federal Environmental Assessment Process in regards to the Manitoba Minnesota Transmission Project.

Spokesperson Marc Drolet says there are different ways people are able to get involved in the assessment process.

"So, there will be a written process where people can prepare written submissions in response to the application of Manitoba Hydro. There will also be an oral component, very much like a public hearing. So, people will be able to come in front of the board [later in the fall] and provide a presentation and tell their views to the board."

Drolet says they want to hear how this project could impact residents from a social or economic perspective. He adds the Federal Environmental Assessment Process is different than the process completed by the Clean Environment Commission. 

"First of all I should say that to avoid duplication, the [National Energy Board] has also requested that all the documentations and presentations that have been made through the provincial process be submitted into the federal record. So, everything that has been said during the provincial public hearings will also be considered by the federal process."

He adds the National Energy Board will be making the final decision as to whether or not Manitoba Hydro's Manitoba Minnesota Transmission Project will be given the necessary permit to proceed.

Drolet says they are inviting the public to register for the assessment process until August 15. 

