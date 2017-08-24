Alcohol Suspected In Grunthal Rollover

Flames could be seen shooting out of a Penner International semi Wednesday over the lunch hour in Steinbach. The truck was headed south along Highway 12 before turning down the service road in front…
Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has reopened. The road closed between Old Tom Road and Hirschfeld Road on Monday as work commenced to replace the bridge decking. Read More:Part Of Loewen Boulevard…
A burning candle left unattended is what caused a house fire southwest of Kleefeld Tuesday afternoon. John Schroeder is District Fire Chief for Kleefeld. Schroeder explains a homeowner living along…
A new BMX track is now officially open in Steinbach. A grand opening was held Tuesday afternoon at A.D. Penner Park. Russ Dyck with Steinbach Parks and Recreation says the nine hundred foot long…
On August fourth Steinbach RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residence on road 33N on the R.M. of LaBroquerie. The Suspects entered the garage through the back door and took a white 2008…
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen is being cautious in responding to the announcement last week of a private diagnostic clinic in Niverville that would offer services like MRI scans. Goertzen says he…
A record setting 700 kids were a part of the Summer Reading Club at the Jake Epp Library this year. Program coordinator Madi Friesen says a total of 600,000 minutes were read throughout the summer…
The Annual Penticton Elvis Festival champion from Steinbach has returned home from the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest held in Memphis, Tennessee. Top 20 contestant Corny Rempel did not make…
Black smoke was seen wafting out of a house southwest of Kleefeld Tuesday afternoon. John Schroeder, District Fire Chief for Kleefeld says they were called to a structure fire shortly after 4 pm.…
A Winnipeg lawyer has beaten a speeding ticket issued in St. Pierre last year because the officer could not communicate with him in French. Antoine Hacault says, when he was pulled over, he spoke his…
Farmers here in the southeast are hoping for a period of warm, dry weather to continue the harvest. Kevin Peters of HerbSigWil Farms in the Randolph/Kleefeld area says they got going last week and…
A local dairy farmer says if Canada loses its supply management system, the Steinbach area will lose good high paying farm jobs. Peter de Jong runs a family owned operation near La Broquerie. He took…
Manitoba and the federal government have come to terms on a deal on health funding. Our province had been the last one to hold out after negotiations on a federal-provincial deal broke down and…
Watersports enthusiasts gathered at the Roseau River Park Friday afternoon to see the unveiling of a new canoe-kayak-tubing interpretation map. The map was created to make the river easier and safer…
Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has been temporarily closed from Old Tom Road to Hirschfeld Road. Randy Reimer, head of Public Works, says the provincial government is doing some work there. "Water…