Alcohol Suspected In Grunthal Rollover

RCMP say alcohol is suspected in a single vehicle crash Thursday night just north of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says the Grunthal Fire Department was called out to a location on Provincial Road 216, about half-a-mile north of Grunthal.

"Our crews were called right around midnight to a single-vehicle rollover. When they arrived there was a single vehicle that had left the road and rolled. A single occupant was taken in (to hospital) with what looked to be minor injuries."

Wiebe says the vehicle was a Nissan Titan.

St. Pierre RCMP say the 50-year-old male driver was from Kleefeld and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt. They say the matter is under investigation and alcohol is suspected as a factor.