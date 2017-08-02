Alcohol Stolen In Ste. Genevieve Break-In



A break and enter was reported at the Ste. Genevieve General Store in Ste. Genevieve last week Friday at 2:46 a.m.

Steinbach RCMP says three individuals arrived at the store in a white Ford F-150 and two of those individuals entered the store by prying open the front door. RCMP notes alcohol was stolen from the store. The suspects are described as being dressed in dark clothing, wearing gloves, and having their faces covered.

RCMP believe these individuals are responsible for multiple break and enters.

If you have any information in regards to the above you are asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP Detachment at (204) 326-4452 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to Crimes (274637).